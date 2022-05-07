Cinco de Mayo event benefits planned Wallace veterans memorial

A Cinco de Mayo celebration Thursday welcomed about 200 people to the Wallace American Legion and raised funds for the American Legion Auxiliary 213’s planned veterans memorial.
For a freewill donation people enjoyed burritos, tacos, beans, rice and other Mexican dishes. The Auxiliary is raffling off a .22-caliber rifle. Tickets are $10 for one or $25 for three. Bricks at the memorial are $10.
For information, contact Cindy Wickizer at 308-660-1941, Cindy Lundvall at 308-520-4453 or Diane Bryant at 308-530-2883. The organization is a little over halfway to raising its goal of $60,000 for the memorial.