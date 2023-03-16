LINCOLN — Direct from Quebec, Cirque Alfonse’s "Animal, A Farm Story" finds one of the world’s top cirque troupes leading audiences on a journey to a reinvented land. The cattle-shed is crazy and the barn is upside down in a show that’s fun for all ages. A gentleman-farmer surrounds himself with crazy creatures: the chickens have teeth, the ducks are very naughty and the cows run amok.