LINCOLN — Direct from Quebec, Cirque Alfonse’s "Animal, A Farm Story" finds one of the world’s top cirque troupes leading audiences on a journey to a reinvented land. The cattle-shed is crazy and the barn is upside down in a show that’s fun for all ages. A gentleman-farmer surrounds himself with crazy creatures: the chickens have teeth, the ducks are very naughty and the cows run amok.
The performance will run at 7:30 p.m. April 1.
In-person and live webcast tickets are available at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office. Students are half price.