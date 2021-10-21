Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular coming to Grand Island event center

GRAND ISLAND — Cirque Musica will perform its holiday show at Grand Island’s Heartland Event Center on Nov. 26.
Tickets are on sale from $27 to $62.50, plus fees, and can be purchased at etix.com or at the events center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, in Grand Island, at the box office.
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an all-new production featuring holiday songs performed with the cast of Cirque Musica.
The show will include acrobats and aerialists performing to classic holiday songs.
For more information, go to cirquemusica.com, Facebook or Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!