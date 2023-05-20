The City of North Platte and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful are hosting cleanup days for households in North Platte May 24 to May 31.

Roll-off dumpsters will be placed in two locations and items will be able to be disposed in the dumpsters free of charge, according to a press release from KNPLCB.

The bins are offered for in-town residential customers and are not available for any commercial or business use.

The purpose for the cleanup is to assist residents in maintaining their properties. The dumpsters will be able to hold furniture, small appliances and any other junk items citizens want to dispose of.

Items prohibited include: commercial building supplies, tree limbs or grass clippings, hazardous materials, asbestos, tires, concrete, electronics or refrigerated appliances.

Each bin will be monitored and violators will be charged. The city is asking that only households participate (no commercial business) and that people not dump on the ground outside of the dumpsters, the release said. They will be collecting them daily as needed.

You can find a dumpster near you at: Centennial Park – southeast parking lot and City of North Platte Public Service Building, 1402 N. Jeffers St., north end of the parking lot. The number of bins were reduced this year in an effort to have better control with monitoring prohibited items and dumping on the ground.

“We want to urge the residents to take full use of this program and be respectful of the rules so we can continue to offer it in the future," said Mona Anderson, Executive Director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful. "We can make a difference in keeping our community a cleaner, greener, more beautiful place to live, work and play.”

“Last year this program was very successful, but there was a lot of misuse” said Steve Mentzer, Public Service director. “We want this program to be effective. It discourages illegal dumping and promotes a beautiful community.”

The dumpsters will be in service beginning Wednesday and will be picked up the morning of May 31. If the dumpster is not present, it is being dumped and will be returned as quickly as possible.

Residential tree limbs and other yard waste can be disposed of at the North Platte Transfer Station free of charge from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Hazardous waste is accepted at the Hazardous Waste Facility located at 1308 N. Sycamore St. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

Electronics can be recycled at ABC Recycling for a per pound fee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Tires are accepted at the North Platte Transfer Station for a fee.