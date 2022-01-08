Civil rights expert to speak in North Platte

The chairman of Wyoming’s U.S. Commission on Civil Rights advisory committee will be the featured speaker during presentations Jan. 17 at Mid-Plains Community College campuses in North Platte and McCook.

Dr. Robert Byrd will speak at 11 a.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd., North Platte.

His presentation, which will coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is free and open to the public. It will focus on the motives and dreams of people of color who migrated across the U.S. during the Westward Expansion.

Following his talk in North Platte, Byrd will give the same presentation at 2 p.m. in the Weeth Theater in Tipton Hall in McCook.

Byrd is no stranger to the community college system. He graduated from Central High School, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1967 then attended what is now Western Nebraska Community College, in Scottsbluff, on an athletic scholarship.