Classical music stars join forces at Lied in rare US appearance

LINCOLN — Classical music stars Yuja Wang and Leonidas Kavakos are on a limited tour that includes only a handful of U.S. venues, including New York City’s Carnegie Hall, Chicago’s Chicago Symphony Center, Los Angeles’s Walk Disney Concert Hall, and Lincoln’s Lied Center for Performing Arts.
This performance, which includes the sonatas of Bach, Shostakovich and Busoni, is available to attend in-person at the Lied Center or watch via live webcast at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. Tickets and information are available at liedcenter.org.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!