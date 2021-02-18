Classical pianist to make Lied Center return

LINCOLN — The last time classical pianist Behzod Abduraimov was in Lincoln, it was under much different circumstances.

When Russia’s Mariinsky Orchestra performed at the Lied Center in 2018, Abduraimov went on as a last-minute fill-in piano soloist, the Lied Center said in a press release.

His performance was one of many that have made Abduraimov a rising star in classical music, being called “... the most perfectly accomplished pianist of his generation” by the Independent and being praised by the New York Times for his “prodigious technique and rhapsodic flair.” The Lied Center is bringing this world-class pianist back to the Lincoln for a solo performance that will include Sergei Rachmaninoff’s grandiose Sonata No. 2.

Behzod Abduraimov will perform at the Lied Center at 4 p.m. on Feb. 28, with the option for audiences to attend in person or virtually. In-person tickets start at $34 adult/$17 student, and virtual tickets are $20.

This event will be presented with socially-distanced seating, and masks are required for all in attendance.

More information and tickets are available at liedcenter.org.