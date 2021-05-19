‘Click It or Ticket’ program aims to reduce road fatalities

As the summer travel season kicks into gear, Nebraska state troopers will be patrolling the state’s roads day and night in an effort to prevent serious injury or fatality crashes. The national “Click It or Ticket” campaign runs from Monday through June 6.

“Traffic safety takes all of us working together,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The stats are clear that seat belts save lives. Every time you get into a vehicle, buckle up and increase your chances of surviving a crash.”

“Click It or Ticket” is a national mobilization of law enforcement agencies with a focus on seat belt violations and education. The Nebraska State Patrol is one of dozens of agencies across Nebraska participating.

In 2019, 63% of the people who died on Nebraska roads were not wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash. National statistics show that, when used, seat belts reduce the risk of fatalities by 45% for front-seat passenger car occupants and by 60% for light truck occupants.

Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime as part of this enforcement effort thanks in part to a grant for $25,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.