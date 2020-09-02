You wouldn’t think that one would lock her family out of the car more than once in a short period of time, but hey! It happens.
But, did you ever happen to notice that when you lock yourself out, it’s never on a nice, beautiful day?
No, sir, it either happens in the midst of a raging blizzard with high winds and Old Man Winter spitting ice pellets on your face and down your throat as he throws you onto a pile of his blasted snow; or it’s one of those hot and muggy days with nary a breeze as you stand in a blacktop parking lot, listening to some sort of bug scream and buzz at the same time as one of your sons looks into the car window and slowly shakes his head at you in disgust and remarks, “You would lock an empty shed.”
Believe it or not, it wasn’t the first time I’ve heard that comment come out of Vernon’s mouth. In my defense, we were going into church and I wanted to leave my phone in the car because I can’t simply click the silence button and expect the darn thing to actually be silent.
My “silenced” phone has rang during past funerals and weddings and Vernon’s high school graduation, but that’s another story.
“How could you unknowingly leave the keys in there?” Vernon asked.
Being several bricks short of a full load, I had to ask myself the same thing. I always leave the key fob in my purse and the car simply unlocks as I approach it.
If I try to lock it with the fob inside, it’s supposed to refuse to do so and give me a courtesy honk along with the implied “tsk-tsk.”
I explained as much to Vernon along with my Pat as they both looked at me in the sweltering heat, feeling dismay along with growing concern that my memory just isn’t what it used to be.
We couldn’t see the fob inside the vehicle, but it had to be in there because while the car locked, even when it knew the rules, it certainly wouldn’t have let us drive it fob-less, would it? Inquiring minds wanted to know.
As we waited for a locksmith in a small patch of shade under an oak tree, Pat stared at farm implements off in the distance while Vernon compared prices on his phone. Meanwhile those rusty old cogs that I have for a brain started to roll.
“Wait a minute!” I exclaimed as I stood and pointed at the two of them. “I gave the keys to the car to you last night as I waited in line at the grocery store!” I said to Vernon, “and you never gave them back.”
“Oh, yeah!” Vernon said as he, too, recalled the series of unfortunate events. “But then I gave them to Dad!”
“And what, my dear Pat, did you do with them?”
“I think I put them in the cup holder,” he replied.
“Umm-hmm,” I said and I was really on a roll now. “And then you placed your ball cap on them right before we went into church, didn’t you?”
“Well,” remarked Vernon, “if you didn’t think that every parking lot, including the one at church, was a high theft zone, perhaps we could have simply opened the car door and driven away instead of sitting here at the hot gates of Hades, waiting for a locksmith to let us back into our car.”
It was a bonding moment, I’ll tell you that. When the locksmith finally, arrived he took exactly 20 seconds and a $50 bill to get us back into our vehicle. The keys, which were under Pat’s baseball hat, were a sight to behold.
“I’m sorry that I always lock everything,” I said with great sincerity.
“It’s okay, Lori,” my Pat responded.
I was told that he later leaned over and whispered to Vernon, “Wait until she remembers that I was the one who actually locked the car door.”
