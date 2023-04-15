Donations from donors and local businesses with collection cans help provide shoes for children in the Lincoln County area.

Many collection cans sit atop the counters of local businesses inviting patrons to drop in their donations. These area businesses include: A to Z Books, Allsorts Gifts and Coffee in Sutherland, Bible Supplies, Big Red at the Barn, Big Red Liquors, Brown Shoe Fit, Bottle Shop, City Discount Liquor, Double Dips Ice Cream, Gary’s Super Foods, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Capones, Orr’s Drapery and Dry Clean, Pop Corner, Scooters, Starting Gate Liquor, Skyline Liquor, Sports Shoppe, Spectrum Copy Center, and Westfield Pharmacy and Floral. Donations to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund are welcome throughout the year.

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund serves families in the Lincoln County area. Donations and memorials can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923 in North Platte. Applications for children’ shoes ages 2 to 18 can be picked up at the Department of Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building at 200 S. Silber Ave. in North Platte.

For more information contact, Jane McCrone at 308-530-6131.

Current donations and memorials:

$25, Nancy and Carroll Michaels.

$50, Pamela and John Lee, in memory of Laurence “Larry” Campbell.

$100, Rod and Carol Gibson, North Platte; Valerie, Bob, Grady, and Maria Waddell, Olathe, Kansas; Danelle, Hannah, and Alli Nickerson, McCook.

$100, Kirsten, ShayLynn, and Zauyer Gibson, North Platte.

$140, Donna and Laurence Campbell, in memory of Larry Campbell.

Red Can/Lil Black Shoe collections:

$29, Brown’s Shoe Fit.

$73.01, Starting Gate Liquors.

$79.65, Pop Corner.