College fairs attract students, bring opportunities

CURTIS — College recruiters are modern-day circuit riders this month, often making the two-a-day trek around to Nebraska sites hosting college fairs.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is one of more than 100 universities, two-year colleges, trade/specialty schools and military services with recruiters at college fairs known as Educational Planning Programs.

While NCTA’s Recruiting Coordinators Andela Taylor and Rulon Taylor (not related) are out in the field, traveling from town to town in September and early October, NCTA Admissions Recruiter Gaylene Stinman is working the phones, email and online application system back at the Curtis campus.

“We have an excellent team communicating in multiple and unique means with hundreds of high school students each week,” said Jennifer McConville, NCTA associate dean.

Aggie recruiters are the outreach team on the frontlines.

At campus, the Student Services team handles specifics on admissions requirements and online applications, campus housing and residence life, ADA and 504 programs, the financial aid process and coordinates special events such as Discovery Days and campus tours.

Interactions at college fairs have been rewarding, said Andela.