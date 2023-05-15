Kay Keyes Farrar of Longmont, Colorado, is the Artist of the Month at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in Cozad.

Her work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase. A reception is from 5-7 p.m. Juny 7 at the museum, 218 E. Eighth St. Her work will be on display at the museum and available for viewing until June 30, the museum said in a press release.

Keyes Farrar is from Neenah, Wisconsin, and earned her BA in fine art, art history and English from Alverno College, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Over the last 20 years she has studied with artists such as Quang Ho, Dawn Whitelaw, Michael Shane Neal, Scott Christensen and Kevin Macpherson.

She has been teaching drawing and painting privately for the last 15 years. Her artist statement is:

“Capturing moments of beauty with expressive brushwork and lovely color, yet accurate values is my joy,” she said, via the release. “I consider it a gift to create artwork that captures a snowcapped mountain, a sparkling creek or a child’s sunlit face. Sharing this joy with others is also my passion. Encouraging others to find their own voice and style by teaching them art techniques, regardless of their age, has been fascinating and rewarding.”

The museum will also be sponsoring two other programs during the month of June. The first is Ghosts and Gravestones: A Walking Tour of the Cozad Cemetery. Participants will meet at the Museum and drive to the cemetery which is just a short distance away.

The program will last about an hour and half and take place on June 10. Meet at the museum at 1 pm and comfortable walking shoes are suggested.

The museum will also be celebrating Robert Henri’s 158th birthday on June 24 with a huge birthday cake and free admission to the museum and gallery all day long.

Henri was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to John and Theresa Cozad. After leaving Nebraska he went on to become one of America’s most famous painters and art instructors.

The Artist of the Month program, now in its ninth year, was established to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors.

The museum is open from May 1 to Nov. 1 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the museum call 308-784-4154 or go to roberthenrimuseum.org.