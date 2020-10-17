Colorado hosts opener for ranch horse team with Fall Classic

ELBERT, Colo. — Nebraskans riding in their first collegiate stock horse show in early October brought awards home to the Aggie campus in Curtis.

The ranch horse team of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture competed in the Slidin’ Daze Fall Classic at Elbert, Colorado.

Three sophomores and four freshmen competed, while another five freshmen attended in ground support to their teammates, assisting with tack, saddling, filming and photography, and taking in the first collegiate contest of the fall semester.

“This show was an incredible first show back for our sophomores and a great first experience for our new members,” said Joanna Hergenreder, NCTA equine professor and team coach.

Students ride their own horses or can use one provided by college or community members. The western and stock horse riding style evaluates rider and horse in skills used on a cattle ranch. Events are ranch pleasure, ranch trail, working cow, and reining.

Results from the Elbert contest:

Cauy Bennett, Elwood, and his mare Katy Sugar Lena finished as the all around reserve champion non pro with a first in Ranch Pleasure, first in Ranch Trail, fourth in working cow and fifth in reining.