Colorado native finds love of FFA in Nebraska

In addition to being a veterinary assistant at the local animal hospital, Hendrix carries a class load of 15 credit hours this semester.

“I like being involved and being around friends at campus, and with my activities, work and clubs, I don’t get away very often, at this point,” Hendrix says.

She admits, however, that her parents would love to have their only child come home on weekends to help at the farm.

“We always have fence to put in, or cattle to move, or other work to do, but I kind of stick around here at Curtis. It’s a good place to be, with others in agriculture.”

In fact, she recently met with her college advisor and agribusiness professor Mary Rittenhouse.

“We’ll see how the next year plays out. I may take another semester of electives beyond an associate degree and graduate in May 2022.”

And then, she adds, she may even begin her career while taking online classes for a bachelor’s degree.

All because of the influence of FFA.