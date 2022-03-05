Commodity safety net programs enrollment deadlines approaching

Agricultural producers who have not yet enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2022 crop year have until March 15 to sign a contract, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA offers these two safety net programs to provide vital income support to farmers experiencing substantial declines in crop prices or revenues.

Producers can elect coverage and enroll in ARC-County or PLC, which are both crop-by-crop, or ARC-Individual, which is for the entire farm. Although election changes for 2022 are optional, producers must enroll through a signed contract each year. Also, if a producer has a multi-year contract on the farm and makes an election change for 2022, it will be necessary to sign a new contract.

If an election is not submitted by the March 15 deadline the election remains the same as the 2021 election for crops on the farm. Farm owners cannot enroll in either program unless they have a share interest in the crop.

Producers who do not complete enrollment by the deadline will not be enrolled in ARC or PLC for the 2022 crop year and will not receive a payment if triggered.

Producers are eligible to enroll farms with base acres for the following commodities: barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

Decision tools

In partnership with USDA, two web-based decision tools are available to assist producers in making informed, educated decisions using crop data specific to their respective farming operations:

» Gardner-farmdoc Payment Calculator, a tool that allows producers to estimate payments for farms and counties for ARC-CO and PLC, at fd-tools.ncsa.illinois.edu.

» ARC and PLC Decision Tool, a tool that allows producers to estimate payments and yield updates and expected payments for 2022, at afpc.tamu.edu.

Those interested in learning more about the election and enrollment decision-making process also can view “Farm Program Details, Decisions and Directions,” a webinar hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and including presentations by Nebraska FSA. For a recording of the webinar, go to cap.unl.edu/policy-legal/farm-program-details-decisions-and-directions-jan-20-2022-webinar.

For more information on ARC and PLC, producers can go to fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/index, or contact their local USDA Service Center.