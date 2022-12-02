Community Connections names new Tobacco Free Lincoln County coordinator

Community Connections has announced Channing Chatman as the new Tobacco Free Lincoln County coordinator.

Chatman is an Arkansas native with a drive to keep North Platte and surrounding communities healthy, the organization said in a press release.

“I am excited about my new position at Community Connections and am eager to meet the faces that keep Lincoln County great,” Chatman said.

Prior to joining Community Connections, Chatman worked in the educational system in Arkansas for seven years. She obtained a B.A. sociology/psychology from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Mu Honor Society and a cum laude graduate.

Chatman also holds a master’s in educational leadership in human services and addictive behavior counseling certificate from Capella University. In her volunteer work, Chatman has worked with Junior League of Little Rock and was a docent for Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

Chatman is asking for idea on how to keep Lincoln County a safe, smoke free environment, the release said. Chatman can be reached at 308-696-3356 or TFLC@communityconnectionslc.org.

“Our Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition and all of Community Connections has embraced what Chatman brings to our agency as a skilled, thoughtful, and accomplished professional,” said Jayna Schaaf, Community Connections executive director. “We are thrilled to have Channing on our team. She comes highly recommended and her desire to advance tobacco prevention is contagious and needed.”

Channing's husband, Christopher Chatman, works at Union Pacific Railroad, and she is the mother of three children: London and Lennox (stepchildren) and Snow (daughter).