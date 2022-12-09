Community Connections welcomes new substance abuse prevention systems coordinator

Community Connections has announced that Chandler Dulin is the new substance abuse prevention systems coordinator, the organization said in a press release.

She is a North Platte native, returning to the area after living in Lincoln for nearly 10 years.

Dulin is the daughter of local resident, and FedEx business owner, Scott Dulin. She is the granddaughter of Ron Mullennix, retired yard master at Union Pacific Railroad.

Prior to joining Community Connections, Dulin worked at the CEDARS Emergency Shelter in Lincoln for 4 years. It was there that she discovered her passion for working with the teenage population, helping them heal from trauma.

She obtained a B.A. in psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she was a member of the International Honor Society in Psychology.

“I’m excited to work in the field of prevention,” Dulin said. “So much of my previous work has been restorative. Had the kids I worked with witnessed more preventative efforts from safe trusted adults, things might have looked very different for them.”

Dulin invites residents to share new ideas on how to keep Lincoln County a safe, drug free environment by contacting her at 308-696-3358 or SAPS@CommunityConnectionsLC.org