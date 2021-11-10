Community Conversations at Wilson Public Library

These chats will allow library staff to dig a little deeper into the Community Needs Survey information gathered in July and to help chart a strategic path for the library for the next four years. All sessions will be hosted at the Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., in Cozad. The library needs citizen input as part of its accreditation process. For more information, contact Laurie Yocom, director, at 308-784-2019.