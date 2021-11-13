Community First employee completes compliance school

Victoria Gates of Community First Bank completed the 2021 Bank Compliance School Sept. 13 to 17 in Manhattan, Kansas. The Bank Compliance School is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations and is endorsed by the West Virginia and Wyoming Bankers Associations.

The class is designed to provide compliance and audit personnel with information regarding all federal regulations covered in an on-site compliance examination by Federal Regulatory Agencies, according to a press release. Bankers attending the class were also provided with thorough reference materials and techniques to assist their bank in complying with extensive federal and state regulations.

The Schools of Banking, located in Lincoln, is a jointly owned subsidiary of the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations. For more information on the Schools of Banking, go to schoolsofbanking.com or call 402-474-1555.