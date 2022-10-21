Community Hospital in McCook completes $16M renovation

LINCOLN – Community Hospital in McCook recently completed an addition and remodel of their facilities with a $16 million investment from USDA Rural Development and Thayer County Bank. The work took four years to complete and was finished in August, the USDA said in a press release.

The hospital secured a $15 million dollar loan from Thayer County Bank, which was guaranteed by USDA Rural Development, and a $1 million direct loan from USDA Rural Development.

The new additions and renovations include a specialty clinic, cardiac rehab, mobile imaging garage, rehabilitation therapies, urgent care, clinic registration, kitchen, pharmacy, lab, materials management, offices and a conference room.

The specialty clinic is welcoming 40 visiting medical specialists who will provide specialized medical care to local regional communities, including five Nebraska counties and three counties in Kansas.

“This addition and remodel project at Community Hospital will benefit our region for decades to come,” said Sean Wolfe, chief financial officer Community Hospital. “The updated and expanded facility allows for the delivery of healthcare services in a modern, comforting, and efficient space. We thank the USDA Rural Development staff for their hard work helping to make this project possible and investing in the future of rural Nebraska.”

Rural Development’s Guaranteed & Direct Loan Fund programs were used to improve access to rural healthcare in a medically under-served area, which aided Community Hospital in meeting its mission of “Leading our region to a healthier future.”

