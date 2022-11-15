Comstock filled with holiday spirit

Comstock, population 100, converts to the North Pole during Christmas Time.

Once home to 40 legitimate businesses and a state football championship in 1941, Comstock’s empty lots and old buildings are now ideal for decorating with Christmas lights. Eighteen blocks long, 100 wreathes, 50 Santas, 50 snowmen, 245 inflatables (3 to 18 feet tall), trees, old buildings and old vehicles — whatever gets in the way gets decorated.

Five years ago, Comstock’s Christmas Time project started with one house decorated at Thanksgiving. The next day, an inflatable Santa and reindeer showed up anonymously at the Post Office. Over the next 30 days, $3,000 worth of new lights and inflatables showed up anonymously. It now takes about a dozen volunteers to get the lights on by Thanksgiving, according to a press release.

The town is set up in scenes: Shrek’s House, Snowman Land, Grinchville, Minionville, Mickey Mouse Club, Bed Rock, Summer Fun, Old West, North Pole Fire District, South Pole Penquin Park, Dog Pound, Reindeer Pasture (eight Reindeer and one Moose), Police Escort, The Woods and of course Santa's Work Shop and the North Pole, with an animated Santa and a 100-year-old sleigh.

New this year is a full line-up of inflatables on the baseball field.

Christmas Time lights up Comstock each day from dark until 11 p.m. starting the day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve evening. Inflatables will rest during adverse winds and weather. Call 308-370-1023 to find out more.