Comstock Festivals has announced their 2023 ticket promotion for what will be the last series of concerts after 23 years. This year’s festival will be held June 8-10. Any ticket purchased for this year’s festival from now through Sunday will admit two for the price of one at the gate.

This year’s 2023 festival has a line-up of young talent with 10 Nashville acts, plus Extreme Bull Riding and no VIP sections.

June 8 features William Michael Morgan, "The Voice" winner Chevel Shepherd and Jay Allen, also featured on "The Voice."

June 9 features Mitchell Tenpenny with Chris Young, Cooper Alan and back for a third time in a row will be Allie Colleen.

June 10 will feature four Nashville acts: Ned LeDoux, Canaan Smith, Shane Profitt and back again by popular demand, singer-songwriter C.J. Solar.

Extreme Bull Riding, food, beer and vendors will all be available on festival grounds. Tickets and campsites are available at windmillfestival.com. All 2023 festival tickets already purchased will be honored for the two for the price of one deal at the gate.