Comstock Windmill Festival returns for its 24th year

The Comstock Windmill Festivals have brought a half million fans to a town of less than 100 people. The town of Comstock has a senior center, repair shop and a post office, but its only retail business is a pop machine.

The Comstock Windmill Festival will bring 10 Nashville recording artists to the community June 8-10.

Headlining June 8 is William Michael Morgan. His southern vocal sound and honest lyrics have garnered 50 million streams, and his No. 1 hit, "I Met a Girl," was certified gold, the festival said in a press release.

Chevel Shepherd is making her second appearance at the festival. Chevell was the 2015 winner of The Voice, and she’s sung the opening song at the Indianapolis 500.

The 6 p.m. slot will feature Jay Alan, a top performer on The Voice. His song "Blank Stares," written for his mother with Alzheimer’s, went viral with 500 millions views on Facebook, and the song has helped raise $50 million for the Alzheimer’s Association.

June 9 will feature top country artist Mitchell Tenpenny, who is currently touring with Luke Bryant. Tenpenny boists No. 1 hits, "Truth About You," "Drunk Me" and "End of the Bottle" with Chris Young.

Ahead of Tenpenny will be Cooper Alan. 10 million followers and 100 million views on TikTok, speak for themselves. Music Row says Alan is “the next big thing."

Opening Saturday is Third Time’s a Charm, Alli Colleen. Her rich, family, country tradition comes out in a very entertaining concert. Alli continues to grow as an entertainer, and other than Brad Paisley, she’ll be the only act coming back to Comstock for a third time in a row.

Saturday night will feature Ned LeDoux. Ned performed first as a lead singer filling in for his legendary father, Chris LeDoux, and Ned has created a legacy all his own.

Also confirmed is Canaan Smith, known for his hit, "Hole in the Bottle." Canaan has collaborated with Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line.

More acts confirmed are break-out artist, Shane Profit with his new single "How it Oughta Be" and singer-songwriter CJ Solar, who has written songs for Morgan Wallen. Solar was named by Rolling Stone as a “New Artist you Need to Know.”

The always-popular Extreme Bull Riding will be on Saturday’s schedule. (No charge, included with admission price.)

All three days of the Comstock Festival will feature a beer tent with tent bands, food court and various vendors. Go to windmillfestival.com for information on ticket sales and campsite reservations.

Former performers include Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, Big & Rich, Little Big Town, Rascal Flats, Martina McBride, Oakridge Boys, Randy Travis, Kenny Rogers and Charlie Daniels have also performed at the festival.