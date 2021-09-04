Congressman Smith announces 2021-22 Youth Advisory Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. —
Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., met with the 3rd District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2021-22 academic school year.
The 2021-22 Youth Advisory Council members include:
» Piper Fernau, York High School.
» Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic High School.
» James Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick High School.
» Jeremy Hunter, Aurora High School.
» Lawrence Hunter Miller, Bayard High School.
» Thomas Kaus, Chadron Public School.
» Faith King, Summerland Public School.
» William Kondak, North Platte St. Patrick High School.
» Cheve Lutz, Dundy County-Stratton Public School.
» Abigail Neilsen, McCook High School.
» Austin Phinney, York High School.
» Turner Plugge, Kearney Catholic High School.
» Taya Schmaderer, Stuart Public Schools.
» Violet Schwager, West Holt Public Schools.
» Jenason Spady, Garden County High School.
» Tucker Stagemeyer, O’Neill Public Schools.
Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the Council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.
The council is open to 3rd District sophomore, junior and senior high school students. More information is available on Smith’s website at adriansmith.house.gov/youthadvisorycouncil.