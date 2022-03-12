 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Consolidated invests over $6M to bring fiber internet to Central Nebraska

During 2021, Consolidated Companies, Inc. secured Nebraska Department of Economic Development grants for $342,000 and invested over $6 million to bring fiber-based internet to rural Nebraskans, the company said in a press release.

“Dependable, high-speed Internet is a key component of infrastructure and is essential to attract and retain residents and businesses in our communities,” said Chuck Fast, vice president of operations.

An all-fiber network helps facilitate economic growth, educational opportunities and public safety by providing the faster internet service.

“Our new underground fiber network will reduce the impact of severe weather, including ice storms or strong winds that could otherwise take the network offline,” said Ryan Pate, consolidated plant manager.

Both rural and town service areas are being upgraded, with projects completed in Curtis and Paxton as well as rural areas in Saint Michael, Dunning, Hyannis and Seneca. Construction continues in the towns of Anselmo, Brady, Maxwell and Merna.

“Like most telecommunications companies, Consolidated has experienced supply chain issues with delays and shortages, but our customers have been patient and cooperative as we have constructed fiber facilities in these communities,” said Pate when asked about challenges of completing these projects.

