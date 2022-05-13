 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cooking club to start at Wilson Public Library

Zest of Life, a new culinary club, comes to Cozad, potluck-style. There is an informational meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. May 21 at Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., Cozad. During this meeting, participants will discuss the format of the club, the food safety rules of the group and cooking themes for each month.

Then, every second Saturday of the month starting on June 11, bring and share a new dish based on a different theme. Reveal the story behind your dish — your inspiration, your troubles and special methods — with others. The culinary club is for ages 19 and older.

For more information, go to wilsonpubliclibrary.org or their Facebook page.

