 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn board to meet Tuesday
0 comments

Corn board to meet Tuesday

  • 0

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting to address regular board business on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be held in-person and through videoconferencing technologies at several sites across the state. Sites with videoconferencing capabilities will be the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 South 13th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska Extension Clay County office, 111 W. Fairfield, Clay Center, University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff and Nebraska Extension Dawson County office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

ICU doctor: I'm very scared for my neighbors, my own family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News