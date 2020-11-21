Corn board to meet Tuesday

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting to address regular board business on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be held in-person and through videoconferencing technologies at several sites across the state. Sites with videoconferencing capabilities will be the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 South 13th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska Extension Clay County office, 111 W. Fairfield, Clay Center, University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff and Nebraska Extension Dawson County office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington.