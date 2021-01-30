Counting feed supply

The winter mid-point is Monday, so now may be a good time to inventory your remaining hay and forage. Remember you can’t effectively manage what you do not measure.

Do you have enough hay and forage to last the remainder of winter? Your answer may depend on the following: Will La Niña winter drought conditions continue? How likely will open forage grazing conditions continue? Are heavy snow events predicted which could impact your forage grazing?

When making your feed management decisions, consider using ‘best case’ and ‘worst case’ scenarios. Focus on completing a thorough inventory, account for all feed resources; even counting all bales available. Calculate remaining bunker silage. Estimate forage grazing still available, and assign economic values to your remaining forage.

Compare what feed resources you have versus what your herd may need. For example, a 200 head lactating cow herd average cow size of 1,200 pounds will need about 3.2 tons of hay per day ... not accounting for waste.

Focus on making the best use of your feed resources. Would it be financially beneficial to sell your extra highest quality forage and feed the rest? If mild winter conditions continue, selling your higher value forage could generate more cash-flow toward paying taxes and land payments.