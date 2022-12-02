Country Partners Co-op appoints Chris Wagner as its next president and CEO

GOTHENBURG — Country Partners Cooperative of Gothenburg has announced that its board of directors has appointed Chris Wagner as its next president and chief executive officer. Wagner will begin his tenure on Jan. 2, and will succeed Tod Clark, current president and CEO, upon his retirement, the company said in a press release.

“The Board of Directors is looking forward to having Chris join the organization and lead the team to achieve continued growth at Country Partners Co-op," said Tim Rowe, chairperson of the CPC Board. "His experience as a CEO within the cooperative sector, along with his leadership style and his understanding of balancing the best interests of members with the best interests of the co-op, will enable him to be successful in our organization.”

Currently, Wagner is the president and CEO for American Plains Cooperative in Great Bend, Kan. Prior to that he worked for the Garden City Co-op in various capacities from location manager to vice president of the grain department.

He has served on multiple boards supporting the cooperative system and communities. He received his bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College, and his master’s from Kansas State University.

Wagner and his wife, Shanda, have one son and will be relocating to make the Gothenburg area their home.