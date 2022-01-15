Country Partners reports $13.6M net income

GOTHENBURG — Country Partners Cooperative has completed its year-end audit for the period ending Sept. 30, 2021. Total sales were recorded at $353 million. Local earnings were approximately $7.2 million and combined with regional cooperative patronage, partnership income and other one-time income items resulting in $13.6 million of total net income.

The board of directors met Nov. 22 to arrive at a plan for the distribution of earnings and the patronage rates as a result of the successful year. Patronage checks will be mailed sometime after Jan. 1 as per the normal procedure. Over $7.7 million in total will be allocated to customers in patronage dividends.

“Thanks to the hard work of the employee group and the support of our Country Partners member owners, we are pleased to report a successful and profitable year,” said CEO E. Tod Clark. “2021 has been a challenging year for our state, our communities and for our farmers and ranchers in particular. As we go forward as a company, managing costs and emphasizing performance in all our business segments will continue to be a top priority, while ensuring that we are meeting the needs of an ever-changing set of customers and helping improve their profitability.”