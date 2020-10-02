County attorney to speak at Men in the Gap breakfast

Men in the Gap will have its monthly breakfast meeting at 8 a.m. Oct. 10 at Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St.

A special speaker is scheduled this month. Tanya Roberts-Connick, the chief deputy Lincoln County attorney, will speak about human and sex trafficking.

The event includes a full hot breakfast, fellowship, praise and worship, the speaker and small group prayer.

All men in the area are invited. Wives and other ladies are also welcome.

A freewill offering will be taken.

For more information, call Vern Sharp, 308-650-9880.