County attorney to speak at Men in the Gap breakfast
County attorney to speak at Men in the Gap breakfast

Men in the Gap will have its monthly breakfast meeting at 8 a.m. Oct. 10 at Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St.

A special speaker is scheduled this month. Tanya Roberts-Connick, the chief deputy Lincoln County attorney, will speak about human and sex trafficking.

The event includes a full hot breakfast, fellowship, praise and worship, the speaker and small group prayer.

All men in the area are invited. Wives and other ladies are also welcome.

A freewill offering will be taken.

For more information, call Vern Sharp, 308-650-9880.

