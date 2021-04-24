Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference available online

LINCOLN — The 2021 Nebraska Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference presentations are now available online at enrec.unl.edu/nebraska-cover-crop-conference.
Topics and presenters include:
» “Soil Sensing and Soil Health” — Kristen Veum, research soil scientist at USDA-ARS Cropping Systems and Water Quality Research Unit, University of Missouri-Columbia.
» “Optimizing Your Cover Crop ROI” — Rebecca Clay, strategic initiatives agronomy coordinator at Practical Farmers of Iowa.
» “Using Aerial Imagery to Determine Cover Crop Impacts on Cash Crop Growth and Development” — Dr. Andrea Basche, assistant professor, agronomy and horticulture University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
» “Experiences and Economics Using Cereal Rye as a Cover Crop” — Chad Bell, farmer.
» “Pathway toward a Healthy and Resilient Soil to Achieve Optimum Productivity and Environmental Quality: Cover Crops are Key!” — Jerry Hatfield, retired director, National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment.
» “On-farm Research of Incorporating Cover Crop into a 3 Crop Dryland Rotation” — Ken Herz, owner/operator of Herz Land and Cattle.
» “Cover Crop Panel” — discussion with growers, landowners and consultants.
The conference was in February and is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board. Nearly 300 people participated online and another 41 attended the webcast at Beatrice, Central City, Hastings, Holdrege, North Platte, Syracuse and York.
For more information contact Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu or 1-402-367-7410.