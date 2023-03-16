Cozad is the place to be April 1. On this day, the city of Cozad will be celebrating the arts in their 150th Celebration. The event will have a barn quilt workshop, free will donation lunch and Cozad Art Club art display, two Cozad 150th artwork dedications, barn quilt driving tour and the Robert Henri Museum and Gallery will be open as well.

Rose Mapel from Artistic Innovations NE will be at The Old Cozad Mill instructing a barn quilt workshop from 9 a.m. to noon. In this workshop you can paint a 2- or a 3-foot outdoor barn quilt. If you are interested in painting a barn quilt, you can get more information at artisticinnovationsne.com.

The 100th Meridian Museum will be hosting a 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. free will donation lunch. The Cozad Art Club will have their work on display at the museum through the month of April.

At 1 p.m. there will be an artwork dedication of the new 150th mural and barn quilt commissioned by Cozad Tourism and painted by Rose Mapel at the green space next to the 100th Meridian Museum.

After the artwork dedication you can take a bus trip around Cozad to view some of the barn quilts. To sign up for the barn quilt bus tour call the Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center at 308-784-2747 at least a week prior to the event as space will be limited. Be at the Grand Generation Center by 1:45 p.m. $10 per person and it is estimated to be a 1.5- to 2-hour tour.

While you are in town stop by the Robert Henri Museum and Gallery for a tour, they will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about Cozad and outdoor art and barn quilts, go to barnquiltsdc.com where you can find a printable map. To see what is going on in Cozad, go to facebook.com/cozadtourism.