 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cozad Library Foundation selling books
0 comments

Cozad Library Foundation selling books

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cozad Library Foundation’s Annual Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 in the Wilson Public Library’s conference room. A variety of nonfiction as well as fiction is for sale. These are titles that have been weeded from the collection as well as books that have been donated.

Freewill donations will be accepted and all money collected will go to the Cozad Library Foundation. The Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Avenue in Cozad.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking enough water may prevent heart problems

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News