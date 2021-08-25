Cozad Library Foundation selling books

The Cozad Library Foundation’s Annual Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 in the Wilson Public Library’s conference room. A variety of nonfiction as well as fiction is for sale. These are titles that have been weeded from the collection as well as books that have been donated.
Freewill donations will be accepted and all money collected will go to the Cozad Library Foundation. The Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Avenue in Cozad.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!