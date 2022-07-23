Cozad Library Foundation sponsors Books for Babies

A former program has been reborn in a different format in Cozad. The Cozad Library Foundation recently agreed to fund Books for Babies, which gives English or Spanish books to newborns.

“Back in the 1990’s, the library foundation sponsored a similar program, but I don’t know for how long,” said Laurie Yocom, director of Wilson Public Library. “I’m not sure why the program ended. I’m glad to see its return, although it will look a little different.”

Instead of books going home with newborns from the hospital, books will be given to babies at their first wellness check at the Cozad Community Medical Clinic. Yocom said that the Cozad Community Health System was on board at the outset to help with this program.

“Our town’s medical staff understands how important is to promote the health and well-being of children,” Yocom said. “Research has shown that a child’s brain is 90% developed by age five. It’s important to read to children, to start those language skills that last a lifetime. Our library is a free resource for our community, and reading is a great way for families, especially new families, to bond.”

The consequences of not reading to children before school are staggering.

Children who are read to enter school knowing around 20,000 words. But children who are not read to enter school knowing only around 3,000. And the gaps keep widening in education between those who read or are read to versus those who do not read or are not read to, especially between the haves and have nots.

For almost 15 years, the library has partnered with Read Aloud Nebraska to bring books to economically disadvantaged preschoolers as well as with the Charitable Fund of Cozad to give every kindergartner a book.

“The number of kids’ faces that light up when they realize that the book we handed to them is theirs to keep forever is just priceless,” Yocom said. “And then to get them into the library, whether by a school field trip or for programming for AfterZone, or coming with their family. They look around at all of these resources and can’t believe it when we tell them that this access is free with a library card, and the library card, well, that’s free, too.”

To get a library card at Wilson Public Library, an adult 18 and up simply needs a photo ID with a current address. If a current address is not on the identification, a piece of mail showing the current address should be brought as well. Wilson Public Library uses family cards, meaning one number is assigned to all of the people in the household designated on the application.