Cozad library inviting older people to ‘The Legacy Project’

As part of Cozad’s 150th Celebration coming up in 2023, the Wilson Public Library is adding a new chapter to Cozad’s history book. Dubbed “The Legacy Project,” this addition will capture life stories from Cozad’s oldest generation to preserve a part of their legacy for future generations. All residents of Cozad, 70 and older, are invited to participate. Available group interview times are on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. March 9 and 23. Come either day promptly at 2 p.m. to reminisce.