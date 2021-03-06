Cozad library offers cool experience with March ‘Arctic Blast’ program

A chilling demonstration is scheduled for March 29 at Wilson Public Library in Cozad, according to a press release.

Deb Miller from Edgerton Explorit Center will present “Arctic Blast.”

Audience members will find out what happens to objects when they come in contact with super cold substances, while learning about the states of matter of water, dry ice and liquid nitrogen.

The program at 6 p.m. March 29 is free and open to the public. Masks are required for ages 3 and up. To register, click the link at wilsonpubliclibrary.org or on the library’s Facebook page under events, or call 308-784-2019.

The NASA@MyLibrary project is led by the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute. Partners include the American Library Association Public Programs Office, Pacific Science Center, Cornerstones of Science, and Education Development Center. NASA@MyLibrary is made possible through the support of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Science Mission Directorate as part of its STEM Activation Program.

Miller is originally from Cozad and has a bachelor’s degree in K-12 education. She is a certified Nebraska Master Naturalist and volunteer for Raptor Recovery.