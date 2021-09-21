Cozad resident part of LEAD 40 class

Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development Group 40 participants include a Cozad resident, Andrew Bellamy.

The two-year program will begin in September.

The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.

“Once again, it appears that Class 40 is filled with outstanding individuals from throughout our state and I am excited to get started with them. Our task will be to prepare and motivate them for future leadership roles in their community, our state and beyond,” said Terry Hejny, program director.

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14 to 16 day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespersons for Nebraska agriculture and beyond, according to a press release.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, leadership through communication, agricultural policy, international trade and finance, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social and cultural issues and understanding and developing leadership skills.