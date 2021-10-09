 Skip to main content
Cozad student among recipients of Constellation FFA donation
Constellation, a supplier of natural gas for Nebraska Ag and residential and commercial programs, has announced a $25,000 donation in support of Nebraska FFA classrooms, chapters and individual FFA student projects around the state.

Students Isabella Klein from Cozad, Caraline Higgins from Crete, Samuel Russell from Southern Valley, Caleb Heck from Gordon-Rushville and Rachel Kuss from Seward were individual grant recipients.

Gifts were made to five chapters including in Franklin, McCool Junction, Palmer, Hampton, and Sumner-Eddieville-Miller.

Since 2012, Constellation has donated $162,263 to Nebraska FFA chapters and students.

