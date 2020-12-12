Cozad woman earns William Gold Award

LINCOLN — Sydney Lindstedt of Cozad is among 196 students who have earned recognition for their academic excellence from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Business. The college recently recognized the students for their academic performance during the 2019-20 school year with the Clifford M. Hicks, LeRossignol and William Gold scholar awards.

“These awards honor our students’ hard work and dedication to their education,” said Kathy Farrell, James Jr. and Susan Stuart endowed dean of the College of Business. “We are proud of how they challenged themselves and showed resilience working toward their goals of leading the future of business.”

Lindstedt, a finance major, earned the William Gold Scholar Award.

Named for the founder of Gold and Company, the William Gold Award recognizes the top members of the freshman class. From last year’s class, 60 students received the award. All earned a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0.

“A longstanding tradition in our college, these awards celebrate our students’ success as they pursue their degree and look to the future,” said Jen Mostek, director of business advising and student engagement. “We are happy to not only recognize them for their efforts, but to continue supporting them toward personal, academic and career success.”

For the full list of award winners go to go.unl.edu/rmfc.