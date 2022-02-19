 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CRA hires loan specialist to serve central Nebraska
Becky Parker of North Platte has recently been hired as a loan specialist for the Center for Rural Affairs based in Lyons, according to a press release.

Parker’s role is to work with new and existing small businesses to help them develop business plans, obtain funding and receive training. The one-on-one business counseling is provided at no cost.

She also assists rural Nebraskans with home loans that can be used for the purchase of a home, owner-occupied rehabilitation or renovation or emergency repair to a property.

Parker brings experience to the Center working with a company that manages U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and tax credit properties. She is also Nebraska Investment Finance Authority loan certified.

Parker serves the central Nebraska area, including Arthur, Blaine, Brown, Buffalo, Chase, Custer, Dawson, Dundy, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Kearney, Keith, Keya Paha, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Perkins, Phelps, Red Willow, Rock, Sherman, Thomas and Valley counties.

She is based out of her home office in North Platte and can be reached at beckyp@cfra.org or 308-534-3508.

