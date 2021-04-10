Craft Brewery Board seeks grant proposals

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Craft Brewery Board is seeking proposals to fund projects designed to enhance the state’s hop and craft brewery industry, according to a press release.

This year, the board has approximately $100,000 available to fund innovative research, development and marketing projects from growers, industry organizations, state and local agencies, educational groups and other eligible stakeholders. The deadline to submit proposals is April 30.

According to the national Brewers Association, based in Colorado, the United States had more than 6,200 breweries in 2017. Ten years before that, the nation had approximately 1,500 breweries. Currently there are about 67 licensed breweries in Nebraska.

In Nebraska, craft breweries are defined as small, independent breweries producing less than 20,000 barrels of beer per year.

“Craft beers are made by brewers who work hard to create rich and unique flavors that brewers rarely achieve in large breweries,” Triemert said. “The demand for small-batch brews is driving the hop and craft brewery industry forward. Please consider sharing the boards’ request for project proposals with anyone you think would be interested in applying.”