Crane Trust offering virtual tours

The Crane Trust, a nonprofit habitat maintenance organization in central Nebraska, has come up with a novel approach for viewing the one-of-a-kind sandhill crane migration this spring.

The trust is offering virtual crane tours for the first time.

During the annual migration, 1 million or more sandhill cranes pass through central Nebraska on their way to breeding grounds in the north. At any given time, as many as 150,000 cranes can be found along the Platte River near the Crane Trust.

“That’s the largest crane roost in the entire world,” said Chuck Cooper, Crane Trust chief executive officer.

During a typical spring, up to 4,000 people view the cranes from blinds at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, Cooper said. Another 1,000 experience the migration from VIP blinds on Crane Trust land. The money raised contributes significantly to the trust’s year-round habitat maintenance efforts.

Last year’s viewing season was cut short, and the pandemic threatens to eliminate trips to the blinds this year, as well, Cooper said.

The solution, virtual crane tours, will be available beginning Friday.