Creighton University physical therapy expert shares tips for preventing slips and falls this winter

OMAHA — The Midwest winters are known for bringing cold, snowy and icy weather that can result in slick and hazardous conditions, especially dangerous for people who are most at-risk for slipping, falling and developing injuries — aging populations and people who suffer from osteoporosis. More than 14 million Americans who are 50 and older have osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bone tissue and makes people more vulnerable to injuries resulting from slip-and-fall accidents.

According to Nick Weber, a doctor of physical therapy and assistant professor of physical therapy in the Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, as fall shifts to winter, joints can start to feel stiff, discouraging people from staying active. An orthopedic specialist for clinical practice at Creighton Therapy and Wellness, Weber has witnessed a variety of injuries from slip-and-fall accidents.

“The most common injuries include fractures of the wrist and hip, and even concussions when a head trauma is involved,” Weber said. “Wrist fractures often happen when one is bracing for a fall, and hip fractures have the potential to be quite debilitating. Both may require surgery to recover.”Weber urges at-risk individuals to remain active and healthy during the winter months, in addition to taking other precautions.

Moderate exercise — The American College of Sports Medicine recommends older adults to have at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week.

Find indoor alternatives — As cold temperatures arrive, it can be difficult to find outdoor activities and the motivation to participate in them. Spending time at the gym and walking laps around the mall are good indoor alternatives.

Build strength and good reactive balance — An individual’s strength, which helps with reactive balance, is the most important factor that controls the impact of a fall. Body weight exercises and resistance training are both great ways to build strength. In the event a person does not have good reactive balance, they should protect their head to prevent concussions or loss of consciousness.

Remove indoor obstacles — Remove obstacles that may lead to an indoor fall, such as floor rugs and unnecessary household items. This is especially important for individuals using assistive devices, such as canes and walkers.

Incorporate nutrients — People have insufficient vitamin D levels over the winter due to limited exposure to the sun. Vitamin D and calcium support bone growth. Supplements, milk and oily fish are sources of vitamin D.

Schedule an annual appointment — Visit a primary care physician for an annual physical and/or a physical therapist for annual assessment. They can identify limitations, provide recommendations and discuss nutrition, exercise and the potential need for supplements.