Crop production clinics start Wednesday

Nebraska Extension is hosting their annual Crop Production Clinics across the state in 2022.
These clinics highlight several topics including soil fertility, soil water and irrigation, crop pest management (insects, diseases and weeds), cropping systems practices, agribusiness management, marketing strategies and on-farm research. Certified Crop Advisor credits are available for crop production, nutrient management, integrated pest management, water management and precision agriculture. Pesticide applicator license recertifications will also be available for commercial/non-commercial applicators for the following categories: general standards, ag plant and demonstration/research.
Private pesticide applicators are also encouraged to attend to receive certification training. The following locations will be hosting a CPC in 2022:
» Jan. 5 — Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., Gering.
» Jan. 6 — Mid-Plains Community College — South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.
» Jan. 11 — Northeast Community College, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk.
» Jan. 13 — Holiday Inn Express, 4005 N. Sixth St., Beatrice.
» Jan. 19 — C3 Hotel & Convention Center, 2205 Osborne Drive, Hastings.
» Jan. 21 — Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension, and Education Center, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca.
» Jan. 25 — Younes Conference Center, 416 W. Talmadge Road, Kearney.
» Jan. 26 — Holthus Convention Center, 3130 Holen Ave., York.
» Jan. 28 — Virtual via Zoom (more information to come).
For more information about topics, locations and registration, go to agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. Questions can be directed to Chris Proctor, Extension educator, at caproctor@unl.edu or 402-472-5411.