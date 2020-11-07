Crop residue options available this fall

Farmers were very busy harvesting their corn crop before the snow blew a couple weeks ago. While some producers still have corn left to harvest, others are breathing a sigh of relief as they successfully finished their 2020 harvest season.

Regardless of where your operation stands this time of year, it’s important to consider what you plan to do with your fields during the winter months. Some producers prefer to bale crop residue for livestock feed or bedding. Others may have already planted a cover crop to help prevent wind or water erosion. Another option is to utilize cattle to graze your corn or soybean stubble.

Some producers prefer to graze their crop residue each winter. However, there’s still questions if grazing is really the best method. Common concerns include compaction issues, trampling that negatively impacts soil physical properties, yield loss in the subsequent crop, erosion potential, and impacts on the soil microbial community.

The beauty to answering these questions is that it really comes down to the farmer’s preference, if they have cattle and need feed this winter, and what agreement they have reached with their landlord if they are renting.