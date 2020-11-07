Crop residue options available this fall

Farmers were very busy harvesting their corn crop before the snow blew a couple weeks ago. While some producers still have corn left to harvest, others are breathing a sigh of relief as they successfully finished their 2020 harvest season.
Regardless of where your operation stands this time of year, it’s important to consider what you plan to do with your fields during the winter months. Some producers prefer to bale crop residue for livestock feed or bedding. Others may have already planted a cover crop to help prevent wind or water erosion. Another option is to utilize cattle to graze your corn or soybean stubble.
Some producers prefer to graze their crop residue each winter. However, there’s still questions if grazing is really the best method. Common concerns include compaction issues, trampling that negatively impacts soil physical properties, yield loss in the subsequent crop, erosion potential, and impacts on the soil microbial community.
The beauty to answering these questions is that it really comes down to the farmer’s preference, if they have cattle and need feed this winter, and what agreement they have reached with their landlord if they are renting.
Research has shown that when using fall/winter grazing, compaction is rarely an issue across the field. The major concern would be around the water tank where cattle might spend the most time and if they are out on stalks when the field is very wet. Due to the natural freezing and thawing and wetting and drying cycles that occur during the winter months, these issues are usually short lived and are mostly found in the upper 2 inches of the soil profile.
However, studies have shown that when grazing fields with low organic matter, are wet when grazed, or are managed with intensive tillage, the soil surface can be quite rough due to poor soil structure. These issues may lead to poor seed placement when planting next spring. Field topography is another thing to consider as highly erodible fields are probably not the best candidates to remove too much residue. Therefore, understanding field characteristics and operational practices is important to determine if grazing is best for each unique field.
A long-term study in eastern Nebraska looking at fall and winter residue grazing in a no-till corn and soybean rotation demonstrated no detrimental impacts on soil physical properties or subsequent crop yields. In fact, grazing corn residue increased subsequent soybean yields 1.5 bushels per acre when grazed in the spring compared to 3.4 bu/ac when grazed in the fall.
Of course, western Nebraska conditions are different compared to eastern Nebraska, so long-term studies were also conducted to determine any detrimental grazing impacts in western Nebraska. These studies conducted over a five-year period also demonstrated no negative impacts on subsequent corn yield when grazing corn residue.
When utilizing an adequate stocking rate for the appropriate amount of time, grazing can reduce the amount of volunteer corn and aid with maintaining soil organic matter as cattle are selective grazers and release nutrients back into the soil via manure. When used consistently over time, grazing can also increase the soil microbial community and help with nutrient cycling. More information on stocking rates, quality, and impacts of grazing can be found in this article by Dr. Mary Drewnoski, UNL Beef Systems Extension specialist, at beef.unl.edu/documents/FFAR/Myths-and-Merits-driftless.pdf.
While many producers have cattle, some do not, which makes grazing difficult to incorporate into their operation. The Crop Residue Exchange website allows producers with land to connect with producers that have cattle. Row-crop producers can create an account and list available cropland on an interactive map and enter information about their ground, including type of residue, fencing, water availability and how long they would be willing to have cattle graze.
Cattle producers can also create an account and connect with row-producers that would be interested in having their fields grazed. This website also includes a lease agreement template, stocking rate tools, and crop residue grazing rates. For more information, please reference the website at cropresidueexchange.unl.edu.
