Crops could provide green solution for road repair

LINCOLN — Nebraska crops could pave the way to better performing, cheaper and greener roads.

Hamzeh Haghshenas Fatmehsari, research assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and colleagues are studying the efficacy of using corn and soybean oil to recycle asphalt. The studies are funded by the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Soybean Board.

Using recycled asphalt pavement is better for the environment, saves money and may create a new market for corn and soybean oil, Haghshenas Fatmehsari said.

“Altogether, it’s a great project for our state,” he said.

Recycled asphalt pavement, or RAP, is the material produced when the top of a road in need of repair is removed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation and other cities and counties. Rather than wasting the materials, RAP can be recycled and repurposed using recycling agents, additives and oils that help return the asphalt to a quality state.