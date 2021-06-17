‘Cruella’ movie night to benefit Relay For Life of Dawson Co.

Relay For Life will be hosting a family movie night on June 27 at the Sun Theatre in Gothenburg. “Cruella,” will be playing on the big screen.

“It’s an opportunity for a family night out and to participate in the grassroots fundraising event to fight cancer,” said event leader Mary Harbur of Gothenburg. “Every donation — large or small — helps the American Cancer Society provide research, education, advocacy and patient services. We are thankful for the theater’s participation.”

The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening early. Admission and popcorn will be freewill donations to the 27th annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dawson County. Local Relay volunteers also will be hosting luminaria and relay T-shirt fundraisers at the theater.

Relay For Life “2021-Our Year of Hope” will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 6 at Gothenburg Senior Center. For more information, to participate or donate, contact Harbur at 308-529-2205; or go to relayforlife.org/dawsoncone or visit facebook.com/RFLDawson.