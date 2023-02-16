LINCOLN — What’s under the hood matters, but not as much as stories that stretch across the miles and fuel affection for classic cars.

Nebraska Public Media’s newest local documentary “Classic Car Love Stories” shares the passions of car enthusiasts who can’t resist weekends spent tinkering with the nostalgia of a four-wheeled friend, according to a press release.

“Classic Car Love Stories” premieres at 7 p.m. CT Feb. 26, on Nebraska Public Media and Facebook Live, taking viewers to meet car owners in tiny towns and big cities.

Just like a childhood toy, classic cars can steer memories toward simpler times and remind owners of special people, places and times.

Other owners dream about iconic stylings and design, and for some, it’s the speed. Whatever the attraction, “Classic Car Love Stories” introduces viewers to drivers who passionately love these classics and keep history alive on Nebraska’s country roads and interstate highways.

Program host Braeden Tyma of Kearney grew up in Grand Island around classic cars.

He opens the program with a visit to Matty Mattson and his 1947 Oldsmobile in Omaha. Mattson considers cars as an extension of himself, and a connection to family and his beloved Chicano community.

Next, “Classic Car Love Stories” takes viewers to meet Jeff and Jim Karls, two brothers who own several classic cars and remember a hot rod family history — Jeff even opened a drive-in theater in Valley.

Then, the film introduces Kelsey Bugjo, an Omahan with an affinity for the stylings and iconic fins of a 1957 Chevy.

In Wakefield, a father and son share businesses and a 1965 Corvette that has been their passion for more than 40 years.

Every summer since 2001, the duo races along a twisty, hilly stretch of Sandhills blacktop near Arnold in the Sandhills Open Road Challenge.

“It’s just fun. It’s adrenaline,” said car owner Lyle Ekberg.

The race was a dream of car buff Joe Shown, who, like the Ekbergs, is one of the race’s original competitors.

In Lincoln, Tyma introduces classic car buff Tim Haith, who has invested decades in an impressive collection of modified and restored cars, including one he has owned since he was a teenager and a 1933 Ford that he found at a swap meet.

As “Classic Car Love Stories” continues near Lincoln in Hallam, Jess Gasper and Jenn Ankerson share the story of how their parents brought the two infant girls home from the hospital in a classic. Today, the identical twins share a life-long passion for cars.

Next, Tyma explores a car culture with roots in 1940s Los Angeles. Omahan Richard Medina grew up around lowriders in Colorado and established the Lowriders of Nebraska Club as a way to share cars, music and love across the state.

The film also follows the story of Larry and Nathan Elias of Lincoln, a father and son who paid homage to Nathan’s grandfather by tracking down a beloved car sold more than 25 years ago.

“Classic Car Love Stories” ends in Mitchell with Beth Janecek, a classic car lover with a passion for convertibles and a love of Studebakers, including a 1963 Studebaker Avanti. She lovingly detailed the vehicle each time the couple and their two young sons headed out to a weekend car show.

Learn more about classic cars in Nebraska and the documentary “Classic Car Love Stories” online at nebraskapublicmedia.org/cars.

“Classic Car Love Stories” repeats at 8:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, March 2 and 8:30 p.m. CT, Tuesday, March 7 on Nebraska Public Media. It will also be broadcast at 6 p.m. CT, Friday, March 10 on World; and at 7 p.m. CT, Saturday, March 4 and 8:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, March 11 on Create.