Curtis college hosts FFA events

CURTIS — A college campus in Curtis was the site recently of academic contests for nearly 500 FFA members from 34 high schools in two FFA districts.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture hosted in-person and virtual Career Development Events for FFA Districts 9 and 11, said Doug Smith, NCTA’s associate professor of animal science and agriculture education.

District 11 had CDE’s in livestock evaluation, agriscience, and natural resources for 222 FFA students on 22 teams from 17 high schools in southwest Nebraska, Smith said.

The next day District 9 contests were in livestock evaluation, farm business management and agronomy.

The FFA members rotated through the contest with their individual chapters assigned to separate locations designed with COVID-19 precautions in place to include social distancing and required facial masks to be worn inside buildings.

“We appreciate all of Dr. Smith’s work on scheduling our schools to follow all of the health guidelines,” Armstrong said. “I feel our contests ran smoothly throughout the day.”